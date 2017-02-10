LAHORE - A conference was organised by FPCCI in collaboration with Mustaqbil (a non-profit organization) here the other day, on “Inclusion of Entrepreneurial Theme in Educational Syllabus: the way forward to Inclusive Tolerant, Peaceful and Prosperous Pakistan”

Representative of FPCCI, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, academia, media, civil society, financial sector and senior journalists participated in the conference.

Participants of the conference discussed the seriousness of the issues including social, political, economic and educational, Pakistan is enduring.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that many European countries have included entrepreneurship as a key competence in their wider education polices, and developed specific strategies for entrepreneurship education. They are creating entrepreneurial societies, so their main goal in educational system is to build a system which will eventually enable the development of the society as a whole.

Mustaqbil President Rahat Babar shared with the participants the research that indicates that the success of the Chinese economy over the past two decades has been widely attributed to the entrepreneurial spirit and endeavor.