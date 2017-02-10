LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Ayyaz Sadiq has said the Kashmir is the core issue and the government will not waste any chance to highlight it on all levels.

Ayaz, who was the chief guest during the Kashmir Week organised at Kinnaird College University for Women yesterday, also highlighted working of the National Assembly and the role of the Speaker who is custodian of the house. He said that the Parliament made historic legislation on Kashmir issue. Responding to a question by a student on performance of the Kashmir Committee chaired by JUI-F chief Fazalur Rehman, the speaker said the PML-N government was making all out efforts to resolve the long standing issue. After his speech, Ayaz Sadiq e said that he was not representative of the government but of the opposition as well.–Staff Reporter

“All opposition leaders like PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP CM Khatak are my college fellows and I have great respect for all of them,” Ayaz said, while admitting that some of the assembly members use un-parliamentarian language which is a bad practice.

To a question on female harassment in the House, he said that he never allows male members to do any immoral activity in the National Assembly.

As the media were not invited, the speaker requested the TV channels to leave the seminar hall including the state run channel PTV. Later, the speaker talked to the reporters on different issues.