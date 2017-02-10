LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (Punjab) has signed an agreement with Supernet Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary of Telecard Ltd - for provision of satellite based data connectivity for effective and accelerated disaster management.

PDMA Director General Khalid Sherdil signed the agreement and said , on the occasion, that in order to make Punjab a disaster-resilient province of Pakistan, the connectivity thus provided will enable the PDMA/DDMA’s teams at far flung flood prone areas and remote locations to communicate with the central Control Room on a real time basis. This will enable the PDMA to timely report on disaster as it happens as well as for monitoring the progress of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations during the disaster.

“Chief Minister Punjab has emphasized that in his commitment to safeguard the lives, properties, livestock, crops and livelihoods of the vulnerable communities of flood prone area. So, it is vital that the provincial government, district administrations, civil society organizations and the private sector discharge their respective roles and responsibilities and complement each other in achieving shared goals of disaster management,” the DG added.

Supernet would establish a satellite hub based network for PDMA to connect flood prone districts Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, and Khushab as well as providing Satellite solution on mobile vehicles connected with Central Control Room of PDMA on the Go Bases.

This network will be capable of delivering a variety of IP-based services such as data communication, Internet access, voice, and video etc.

The Group CEO, Shams Arfeen, signed on behalf of Supernet and said that the company will provide Turnkey solution by establishing VSAT Hub System enabling PDMA to connect its remote sites online.