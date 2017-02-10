LAHORE (PR): International Chadar Orh Tehrik chief Syed Kabir Ali Shah Gilani has returned to Pakistan after his preaching visit to UK.

He attended various conferences aimed at convincing women in European countries to wear hijab.

A large number of people attended his meetings. The followers welcomed him on his arrival to Pakistan. The chief will address juma prayers gathering today at Khayaban-e-Chura Sharif.