LAHORE - University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Vice Chancellor Maj Gen (R) Prof Muhammad Aslam has said that trees bestow endless benefits by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil and supporting wildlife.

Addressing a seminar organised in connection with National Green Day yesterday, he said that Prime Minister Green Pakistan Program aimed at the development of a green civilization which was linked to the foresting and wildlife awareness and practices. UHS faculty, staff and students participated in the seminar.

Prof Aslam said that tree is a great gift of the nature which, when fully grown, could produce 2721 kilograms of oxygen in a year, which is enough to support at least two people. He said that trees are good source of food as well.

“For example, the common oak tree can support 284 species of insects. These in turn provide food for numerous birds and small mammals”, he added.

UHS VC further informed that trees could also have an impact on the energy used for heating and cooling a building, reducing air conditioning costs by as much as 30 per cent.

“Besides providing shade, a large tree can transpire as much as 378.5 liters (100 gallons) of water into the air per day. This has a cooling effect roughly equivalent to 10 single room air conditioners operating 20 hours a day”, he said. He also lauded the efforts of varsity gardeners for keeping the campus green and distributed gifts among them.

Later, a walk was arranged to highlight the importance of tree planting. At the end, a tree was planted in the lawn of the varsity campus.