LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has presided over first meeting of joint steering committee setup under World Bank and Punjab government to review the planned roadmap for development of agriculture sector and enduring prosperity of rural areas.

Many recommendations regarding improvement of agriculture sector were accorded formal approval in the meeting, besides this World Bank and Punjab government concurred to join hands to speed up the program of agriculture and rural development.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that these initiatives were the need of the hour and technical assistance of World Bank for boasting yields, bringing stability in economics and guidelines for best usage of water resources is highly welcomed.

He hoped that this project will be helpful to equip agriculture sector with latest trends which will bring reforms in wheat purchasing and save us from the loss we bear in this regard yearly. He said that smart market reforms and amalgamated services for cultivators at their door steps will produce positive results in agriculture sector also the training of females and youth will help promoting agro business.

Food safety system will be enhanced with smart programme and it will also help to endorse agriculture research and development plans, he added. The CM said that international and local seed company cooperation will be expanded in order increase involvement of private sector in agriculture research and to provide cultivators with state of the art seed technology.

He said that latest barns will be setup to store wheat crops and World Bank will assist technically for promotion of agriculture and accurate usage of water resources. He claimed that Federal and Punjab government have initiated billion rupees projects for progress of agriculture and welfare of small cultivators.

He said that reformation of agriculture setup at latest trends is the dire need of hour and aid of World bank who is a strong partner of Government is highly regarded.

World Bank Country Director at this occasion said that Punjab has high potential in field of agriculture and WB will work with Punjab government to utilise it. Different recommendations were also accorded approval in the meeting to improve irrigation system here.

Sectary agriculture and team of World Bank briefed the participants of meeting about the detailed roadmap for bringing improvement and promoting agriculture sector.

Provincial Ministers Asif Saeed, Naeem Akhter Khan Bhaba, Dr Ayehsa Ghous Pasha, Amanat Ullah Khan, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chief Sectary, chairman planning and development, sectaries of concerned departments, Country Director World Bank Pichamothow Longo and experts of World Bank were present at the meeting while World Bank Senior Director for agriculture Juergen Voegele attended the meeting through video link from Washington DC.

Meanwhile, a high level delegation of transportation unit of metropolitan municipality Istanbul headed by Mukremin Kara called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ideas regarding upgrading of traffic system, traffic re-engineering, improved parking plans, traffic planning and cooperation in road engineering in Lahore and other congested mega cities of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing Turkish delegation, the CM has said that fraternal relation of Turkish and Pakistani people is turning into fruitful economic cooperation and Turkey has always stood for Pakistan in the hour of need. He said that Istanbul enjoys the best traffic system and their cooperation for improving ours is extremely cheered.

Best traffic system depicts a well-mannered society and we need to initiate quick plans to mend traffic system of all the mega cities of Punjab as smooth flow of traffic saves time and fuel, he added. Turkish delegation at this occasion said that Pakistan is our second home and people over there hold deep love for Pakistanis.

They assured that every required cooperation will be granted to Punjab Government for traffic management. Provincial Minister Jehangir Khanzada, senior leader PML (N) Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Sectary Transport, Commissioner Lahore Division, Mayor Lahore and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Also, Sahiwal Coal Power Project Chief Executive Officer Song Taiji called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz yesterday.

The CM applauded him and his team for their fast pace of work on 1320mw coal project. He said that this project will be a precedent of high speed and standard as none of any such project has been established before in such short span of time with that much electricity production capacity. He said that this project will be completed six months earlier than its due date and will set a world record in terms of speed.

The CM said that the vibrant leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif is setting new records of hard work, upright and transparency and Chinese investment worth 52 Billion Dollars in Pakistan happening for very first time in the history shows their confidence in the Government of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said that he highly regards the cooperation of Chinese President Xi Jinxing, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chinese Companies who are helping us to make the prosperous Pakistan's dream come true.

He said that thousands of Chinese Engineers and workers have spent their New Year evening away from their families, working here which shows their dedication towards work and this passion is highly appreciated.