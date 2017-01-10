LAHORE: At least 79 private universities in Punjab were found ghost with no existence on the provided addresses whereas inquiry committees have been formed to take action against four others.

According to details, Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) today declared 100 universities, colleges and institutions as illegal and issued its list on the website.

Punjab HEC has completed preparations in first phase to verify the decision of Federal HEC. The authorities have said that 79 ghost universities also issue degrees to the students which need to be stopped.

On the other hand, 15 educational institutions affiliated with other universities will also be checked in second phase.

Following the complaints of students, a team consisting of senior vice chancellors has also been made to hold investigation against four private universities in Lahore.

These universities include Lahore Leads University, Global Institute, Superior University and University of South Asia.

HEC chairman Dr Nizam-ud-Din said that parents and students have been barred to take admission in any college affiliated with private university.