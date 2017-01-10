LAHORE - French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday.

Matters of mutual interest and promotion of cooperation in different sectors were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that there are strong friendly relations between Pakistan and France however there is a need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

“France has special expertise in generation of energy from alternative resources, water and sanitation and agro based industry and some French companies are already working in Punjab,” the CM held. He said that there is a highly conducive atmosphere for investment in the province and French investors can benefit from vast investment opportunities in Punjab.

The chief minister said that maximum facilities would be provided to the French investors. He said that exchange of trade delegations can help promote economic ties between the two countries.

French Ambassador Martine Dorance said that investors of prominent French companies want to invest in Punjab and a delegation of French investors would soon visit in the province.

She said that Punjab is making rapid progress under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said that French is cooperating with Punjab government in social sectors and this cooperation will increase in future. She said that France is ready to cooperate in the sectors of urban development and smart cities.

The French ambassador also extended an invitation to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit France which he accepted.

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Tanvir Aslam Malik, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of Industries, Energy, housing and Minerals departments, Chief Executive Officers Punjab Investment Board and concerned authorities were present on the occasion.

DHARNA GROUP CAN’T TOLERATE PROGRESS

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people have rejected the politics of anarchy and lies and the elements trying to divide the nation for the achievement of their personal interests have failed to achieve their designs. Talking to a delegation of PML-N, He said that dharna group cannot tolerate progress of the country and prosperity of the masses. He said that these elements should now change their attitude because people want solution of their problems and progress and development of the country.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has worked hard during the last three and a half years for the improvement of different sectors and now the country is on the road to progress and development.

He said that due to effective strategies of the government, national economy has strengthened. Shehbaz Sharif said that people of Pakistan can decide who is serving the nation and who is creating hindrance in the way of progress and prosperity. The chief minister said that change is not brought about through slogans or speeches but practical measures are needed for this purpose. He said that every effort of PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is directed towards welfare of the masses.

He said that government has promoted the culture of transparency whereas the former rulers plundered national resources in the name of uplift projects. He said that those who pushed the country towards darkness misappropriated huge amounts but paid no attention to resolving energy crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said that those looting the funds of the poor nation or trying to hamper development process through sit-ins are not sincere to the masses.

He said that precious time of the nation was wasted due to unjustified sit-ins otherwise several power projects would have been completed.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the projects initiated by the present government are an example of transparency, speed and standard. He said that PML-N government has written a new history by saving billions of rupees of the nation in development projects.

He said that a huge sum of 112 billion rupees has been saved in three gas power projects of 3600 megawatts which is unprecedented in the history of the country. The chief minister said that zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against corruption and international institutions are also appreciating the steps taken by the government to curb corruption.

He said that solid measures have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for resolving energy crisis and due to the efforts of the government darkness will soon be removed from the country.

He said that load-shedding will be eliminated by the end of current year as a result of completion of power projects due to which trade and economic activities will accelerate, new job opportunities will be created, investment will increase and a new era of progress and prosperity will usher in.