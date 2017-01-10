LAHORE - Government Islamia College Railway Road yesterday organised declamation contest titled Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as source of guidance for the mankind.

The contest was arranged in connection with 125 celebration of Government Islamia College Railways Road. Professor Haifz Muhammad Saeed Atif was the chief guest. Islamia College Professor Tahir Javed presided over the seminar.

Syed Irfan Mehdi of Government College University stood first while Basharat Fiaz of Islamia College of Lahore stood second.

Abdul Hafiz of Punjab University grabbed third position in the compaction. Rimsha Illyas from Government College Township got special price. Prof Zahid Awan, Prof Khalid Rafi, Dr Maqbool Usmani, prof Islam Khan were the judges of the contest.

While Prof Anwar Saeed, Dr Shahid Imtiaz, Prof Dr Gazanfar Ali Warraich and other faculty members and students in large number were present.