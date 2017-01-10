LAHORE - Furiture and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a furniture godown in Qila Gujjar Singh area yesterday afternoon.

Authorities were investigating the incident till Monday night. Initial investigations revealed the blaze erupted in the furniture godown located near Lakshmi chowk because of short-circuiting.

The fire spread to nearby buildings in the congested locality as firefighters failed to respond to the blaze on time. The narrow streets in densely populated area hindered the rescue efforts.

The blaze caused panic among the local population as thick smoke and flames were visible from a reasonable distance.

However, four fire tenders took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze after two hours long efforts. Further investigation was underway.