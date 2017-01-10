LAHORE - The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Punjab government to come up with recommendations with the help of civil society as how the welfare of the children was possible, and sought reply.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing matter of two missing minor girls Rimsha Khan (7) and Humaira (8) of Shujjabad. Both the minor girls went missing in 2011 but since then the police could not recover them.

During the hearing, Asma Jahangir, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, appeared in the court and she objected to police’ report that most of the children went missing due to personal enmity of the families.

The counsel said that it was police’ responsibility and they could not escape from it by blaming the children. She told the court that gangs were involved in children’s kidnappings, though; some parents sell their children due to poverty.

At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that it was the social, cultural and economic problem of our society. He also observed that work was needed in katchi abadis for awareness and welfare of children. The judge also expressed dismay over the failure of the state regarding provision of basic facilities to the citizens observing that “Why the state is not realising its responsibility.”

The CJP observed the government had done nothing for welfare with the increase of the population. He said no census took place and we had no figures about how many people were living in our country and what were their needs.

The police, however, requested the court to give more time for the girls’ recovery. The court, on the request of the court, adjourned the hearing for one month.

BZU SUB-CAMPUS CASE

The LHC directed the Advocate General Punjab to present original summary of the Punjab government explaining that how the sub campus of Bahaudin Zakariya University Lahore was allowed without legal requirements.

A number of students had filed petitions against the university administration after Higher Education Commission of Pakistan had declared it illegal and the campus was closed for the students. The court adjourned further hearing till January 13.