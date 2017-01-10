LAHORE - In collaboration with the World Bank, the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board is going to launch a project to provide quality and pure milk to the people, the media was told yesterday.

Acting Chief Executive Saira Iftikhar also briefed the media about the board feats in the field. “World Bank rep visited our office and praised the board efforts for battement in livestock sector,” she said, adding that the project of providing quality milk will be launched soon. Agriculture Scientist Hafiz Wasi Muhammad Khan said homework has been done and feasibility has been prepared for the project. Under the new project, people would be provided quality milk for Rs35 per litre, he added.