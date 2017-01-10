LAHORE - Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that state-of-the-art infrastructure of sports complexes would be established at district headquarters level to provide most-modern sports facilities to the youth.

Similarly, Punjab Sports Academy is also planned where players will have quality coaching as well as free educational facilities by the Punjab government.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of newly formed core committee of Punjab Sports Board at Qaddafi Stadium yesterday. Secretary and DG Sports, along with members of the core committee, attended the meeting. The meeting discussed and approved criteria for selection of members of different committees including finance, human resource, procurement, audit and planning & development. Members of these committees would be chosen according to approved criteria who will provide necessary support to the board.

Provincial Minister Raza Gillani hoped that Rs 1.3 billion aid of the Punjab government would help to provide sustained foundations to the sports infrastructure. He said that youth engagement is important for their healthy upbringing. We are committed that Pakistan should soon recapture its lost glory and position in the international sports arena, he added.

On the occasion, core committee members thanked the Punjab government for its continued support to the sports sector.

The Punjab government is committed to regularise the higher education sector through composite interventions which would give our universities sustained foundations for elevating their academic standards according to international requirements.

CPEC is a cosmopolitan investment and therefore, the Punjab government is funding the learning of foreign languages by the students as new and prosperous future is knocking at our doors. The power of the public sector universities vice chancellors would be enhanced so as to empower them to give best results.

The minister said this while talking to media after the ceremony of saying goodbye to different universities’ students selected to visit Balochistan by the Punjab government. The function was arranged at Punjab University where the minister spoke at length about different benefits of CPEC to the whole of Pakistan, especially the province of Balochistan.

He said that CPEC is not just a roads contiguous network, but a complete infrastructural package, through which the people would also get quality education and healthcare facilities. He maintained that Pakistan has emerged as a leading player in the Asia and the world is looking towards us after the launch of CPEC as how they can benefit from this gigantic project.

He asked the students to convey the message of hope, love and affection to their brethren in Balochistan and announced that students’ exchange program will continue to promote inter-provincial harmony in the youth.

Punjab has always actively worked for the betterment and welfare of other federating units as we consider them as brothers. He said that work is underway so that our universities could fall in the QS Ranking of 500 top universities of the world.

He further said that awareness programs would be launched to save universities’ students from the menace of drugs. Later, he held an informal meeting with the faculty members of the Punjab University and asked them to work hard for giving better results.