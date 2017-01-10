Today

Exhibitions

Coopera Art Gallery in collaboration with Pakistan Calligraphy-Artists Guild has arranged a group exhibition of calligraphy paintings at Coopera Art Gallery 70, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The exhibition will remain open between 10 am to 6 pm daily except holidays till January 14, 2017.

Alhamra Cultural Complex paintings students on completion of their thesis organized an exhibition at Alhamra Art gallery. The exhibition will continue till 12 January, 2017.



IN COMING DAYS

Submissive Self

Taseer Art Gallery is going to host an exhibition featuring artworks by Talat Dabir on January 13 2017 from 5: 30 pm to 7:30 pm at Taseer Art Gallery 8 Arif Jan Road.

34th THAAP Talk by

Dr. Ghafer Shahzad

Dr. Ghafer Shahzad has kindly agreed to give the 34th THAAP Talk on “From Greater Lahore to Greater Iqbal Park" on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 6 pm at 43-G, Gulberg 3. Note: Open event. No passes or registration required.

Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are coming come under one roof including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

Absolute Manto 3

Arguably the best Urdu short story writer and writer of realistic prose in South Asia, he was a maverick in a society that did not accept the bitter truths. His contribution to Urdu literature makes him a model for 21st century writers for plot construction, bitter realism and whimsical dialogue. OLOMOPOLO Media commits to paying tribute to those who have contributed to the arts and culture of the country and Saadat Hasan Manto is one of them on 21 January, 2017 at 7.30 pm at Lahore Arts Council, Hall 1 available at Rs 1000 from OLO Junction at 43-A, Block D, New Muslim Town, near Sheikh Zayed Hospital or olo@olomopolo.com.

Remembering Jahanara -

bearer of the Red flame

Jahan E Jahanara & Olomopolo Media invite you all to an Evening of Remembering Jahanara - bearer of the red flame. Come to witness an enviable ensemble of dazzling performing artists, coming together for the first time, celebrating the dance and the life of a fellow artist, Jahanara, who has inspired and touched the hearts of many during and after her life on Earth. Production Partner: Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop & LAAL at Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra, Mall Road, Hall 2 on 18th January, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Invite Only.

Aodour Pakistan

Presents Fashion Fiesta'17

The Highlights Magazine is arranging an exhibition Fashion Fiesta 17 at Cafe X2 - Gulberg on 21st and 22nd January 2017

from 10am to 10pm.

Comic Conference 4 at Alhamra

The 4th edition of Drama Ed's Comic Conference titled ‘Mazahyia Ijlaas’ is going to held on 20th and 21th January at 7:30 pm at Hall 3, Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall. Rs 300 each entry will be available only on spot. Hosted by Shah Fahad and featuring Lahore's finest comedy troupe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Comedy PTC composed of Ali Ahmed Khan, Bilal Asif, Alee Hassan Shah, Faheem Muzaffar, Usman Qureshi, Sarmed Aftab, Daniyal Nasir, Sohail Raza & Gulshan Majeed.

Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Get your literary fix with our unique community of book lovers at the library! Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.