LAHORE - Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Sunday, along with the Punjab Food Authority's team, raided a biscuit manufacturing factory on Sheikhupura Road and sealed it for using chemicals.

According to a handout, the minister said there was no medical certificate of workers working in the biscuit factory and neither were they trained. He added cleanliness of the factory was poor to which the factory had been sealed.

Meanwhile, the food authority also sealed a production unit of "Sultan Nimko" on Sheikhupura Road for lack of food licence, poor arrangements to tackle insects, usage of expired oil and other charges.