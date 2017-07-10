LAHORE - Participants in a discussion on the current political scenario were unanimous in their opinion that the ongoing political crisis was a threat to the democratic set-up.

Those who spoke at the breakfast meeting here on Sunday included former ambassador Javed Hussain, ex-head of Punjab University’s Political Science Department Prof Rashid Ahmed Khan, noted lawyer A.K. Dogar, senior journalist Altaf Husain Qureshi, Director of Pakistan Studies at the Punjab University Dr Amjad Magsi and PML-N leader Muhammad Mehdi.

Initiating the debate, former ambassador Javed Hussain said that repeated military interventions had led to political instability in the country, hindering the economic progress and giving birth to related issues. He called for continuity of the democratic process and warned that the situation was leading to political instability. He also urged politicians not to let the democracy get derailed in the power politics.

Prof Rashid said that political instability was being created because of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Some forces, he alleged, could not see Pakistan and China progress, while others feared that Beijing could develop Gwadar as its naval base. He said the minus-one formula would neither be acceptable nor workable and it could damage the very democratic process.

A.K. Dogar, who had submitted a writ petition a day ago challenging Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in becoming a direct trial court in the Panama case, said he could not see “fair justice” in Panama as some superior judges had also been politicised because of the media. He lamented that Pemra was seen nowhere as almost all TV channels were violating the rules, which didn’t allow discussing a sub-judice matter like the Panama case.

Quoting verdicts of the Federal Shariah Court, he said that an accused could not be denied the right to appeal against a decision of a trial court. But, as the apex court, being the appellate forum, had itself become a trial court in the Panama case and the accused (PM Nawaz Sharif) had been robbed of the right to appeal, he argued.

Altaf Qureshi said that the Supreme Court had risked the democratic process by making two institutions (ISI and MI) part of the JIT because they generally dislike civilians. He feared the apex court action could lead to some “mishap”.

Dr Magsi said he believed the current political crisis was in fact continuation of the fight between the establishment and civilians since the times of Liaqat Ali Khan and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and the prime ministers who succeeded them.

Muhammad Mehdi said the prolonged political crisis was not only affecting the foreign and local investment, but also harming the country’s diplomatic efforts on various issues of national importance. He claimed that it was the fear of losing the 2018 elections that prompted the PML-N rivals to resort to conspiracies.

Columnist and JI leader Farooq Chohan said all political leaders should pass through the accountability process so that no leader could say he or she had been singled out for political reasons.

Mian Obaid, a lawyer by profession, regretted that the probe into the allegations against the prime minister had been initiated without meeting the basic legal requirement of registering an FIR against the accused.