Police boat capsizes in Indus

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Mohammad Usman Khattak has taken notice of an incident in which a police boat capsized in the Indus River on Sunday. The police chief directed the Additional-IG (PHP) to hold an inquiry and submit a report to his office within 24 hours. According to a police spokesman, Additional-IG Amjad Javed Saleemi reached DG Khan to probe into the happening. Meanwhile, teams of Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army were making efforts to search the three policemen who drowning in the deep waters. Reportedly, a police team comprising six police officials deployed at Riverine Check-post Dari Mero was patrolling in the Indus River to review the arrangements to meet any emergency situation due to expected flooding in the Indus River when the boat lost its balance because of heavy water pressure near Ghazi Ghat Bridge and capsized and stuck under the bridge. The rescue workers quickly responded to the incident and managed to rescue three police officials who were later identified as Mohammad Bilal, Ejaz Ahmad and Anees ur Rehman. However, efforts were underway to trace the other three police officials identified as Mohammad Alam, Taimour Nawaz and Ali Hamza, the police spokesman said.–Staff Reporter

Child rescued, abductors held

LAHORE: City police on Sunday rescued a teenage boy and arrested three kidnappers during a successful operation at a hostel in Makkah Colony in the Naseerabad police precincts. A police officer told reporters that the boy identified as Bassim Javed had been abducted for ransom. He said that the kidnappers were demanding ransom amount for the safe release of the child by making phone calls to his family. One of the three accused is said to be class-fellow of the victims. The boy was later handed over to his parents. The police also registered a case of abduction for ransom against the arrested suspects and were investigating the incident.

Action sought against N leaders

LAHORE: The civil society on Sunday demanded suo motu action from the Supreme Court chief justice against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and leaders for allegedly using threatening language against the Supreme Court and other state institutions. Representatives of the civil society and lawyers asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of “anti judiciary statements” of PML-N ministers. In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik, Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Aftab Ahmed Bajwa and Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary Amir Saeed Raan said that federal ministers were trying to make judicial proceedings controversial. According to a press release, “They (civil society representatives) are of the view that a case should be registered against Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abassi and Khawaja Asif.” They said the language and attitude of the PML-N leaders were defamatory and immoral. They showed solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and JIT members who played their constitutional role with full devotion, commitment and passion. The civil society will show a complete solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and JIT members tomorrow at 11:30am outside the Lahore High Court. –Staff Reporter

‘Make Baqir Report public’

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has said those demanding making public Panama JIT proceedings have not been releasing the Baqar Najafi Report for three years. In a statement on Sunday, the PAT chief said the Sharif brothers got a clean chit from a police JIT that did not record statements of families of Model Town victims. He demanded the Baqar Najafi Report and recording of those who ordered shooting at Minhaj-ul-Quran be made public. PAT had submitted the recording to the ATC which was an undeniable proof, he added. Qadri said if law is supreme in the country, why no action is being taken against the Sharif brothers in Model Town killings. In a video link address from Cairo, Dr Qadri maintained the Sharifs had used all their influence in Model Town case and twisted facts into their favour and all that happened under the nose of honourable judges and courts. He said the victims have been waiting for release of the Baqar Najafi Report for three years because they know once the report is made public, it will change the course of law and the killers will not escape. He said the families of the victims have the right to know why justice is being delayed. –Staff Reporter