LAHORE - Jamaat e Islami’s central Shoora has condemned the weak foreign policy of the Pakistani government against the anti-Muslim measures of Indian Prime Minister Modi and for abandoning the oppressed Kashmiris in their unprecedented struggle for liberation.

The Shoora, through a resolution adopted at its Sunday’s meeting chaired by the JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, said that the government had also completely failed in breaking the Indian network in the country built by agents like Kalbushan Jhadav in spite of the powers given under the National Action Plan against terrorism.

On the other hand, it said, the government had used these powers against the religious circles including the seminaries, Ulema, madrassa students and teachers, and workers of the religious parties.

The Shoora stressed upon the government to expose India’s terrorist network and its brutalities in Held Kashmir to the world at large besides giving a befitting response to persistent violations at the Line of Control and the aggression on the rivers waters front.

Expressing concern over the fresh wave of terrorism in the country, especially the bomb blasts in Karachi, Quetta, Parachinar and Hangu, the Shoora said that India’s interference, and its terrorist and subversive activities in the country had intensified due to the global changes and superpowers’ patronage of the neighbouring nation.

The JI central body slated the role of the federal and provincial governments and the agencies in view of disclosures in Raymond Davis’s book. The Shoora said it was gratifying that even its opposite camp had affirmed the patriotic role of the JI.

It demanded a judicial enquiry into the disclosures of Raymond Davis.

The Shoora strongly protested over the total indifference of the Pakistan government - the sole Muslim nuclear power - over the brutalities being committed against the Muslims in Kashmir Palestine, Syria, Burma. It demanded that Pakistan, with the cooperation of Turkey and other Muslims countries, should play its role in resolving the present conflict between Muslim states.

The Shoora termed Islamabad’s silence over the trials and executions of pro-Pakistan leaders in Bangladesh and its failure to highlight the tripartite agreement between Pakistan, Bangladesh and India on the issue.

The Shoora recalled the JI’s struggle against corruption in the country and pointed out that the JI was the first to knock the door of the Supreme Court in this regard. It was hopeful that the Supreme Court decision would be against corruption and the corrupt mafia. However, it deplored the change of parties by the corrupt politicians.