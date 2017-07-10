LAHORE - JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has asked his party leaders and workers for keeping themselves ready for the early elections in case the government cannot complete its tenure.

Addressing JUI-F general council meeting at Jamia Madnia Karim Park, Maulana Fazal, however, expressed resolve that his party was standing with democracy and democratic government in time of difficulty.

“We will not leave alone our friends in any time of difficulty,” he told the party members while presiding over the two-day session of JUI-F general council which concluded on Sunday. Around 500 members along with party’s senior leaders including Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Amjad Khan and other participated. The JUI-F, which is considered the largest religious party in country and representing Deobandi school of thought, is an ally of the PML-N government in centre.

Talking to party members, Fazl repeated his Saturday’s statement in which he had declared the joint investigation team probing money laundering cases against the Sharif Family on Supreme Court direction as ‘controversial’. He said every person who appeared before the JIT had expressed reservations against the probing team.

So, he added, the reservations expressed by the other persons besides the members of Sharif Family showed that joint investigation team failed to prove its impartiality. Fazl, however, appreciated the ruling family for presenting itself for accountability.

A party leader told The Nation that the meeting discussed in length the country’s political situation besides the prevailing crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was at the agenda item. The meeting expressed concerns regarding Qatar-Saudi standoff and called for its resolve. JUI-F head also impressed upon the Pakistani government to play its role for normalisation of relation among Muslim states of Gulf region.

Fazl also demanded of the government to normalise its relation with Iran and Afghanistan. At the same time, he asked the neighbouring Islamic countries for giving respect the feelings of Pakistani people and establish a good relation with the country.