LAHORE - As the Joint Investigation Team is due to submit its report on Panama Papers case to the Supreme Court today, the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association are bracing themselves for future course of action.

The lawyers’ demand is that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down for JIT’s independent inquiry. Last week, the SCBA and LHCBA held meetings to condemn the PM and his party over Panama Papers’ reports. The lawyers were determined to reinvigorate their movement against the PM. On Monday last, the LHCBA started contacting the opposition parties, asking them to join the lawyers’ movement. The bars sent invitation letters to various opposition leaders in order to take them into confidence. They approached opposition parties, including PTI, PPP, PAT and PML-Q.

First of all, it was Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad who addressed the bar on Tuesday and claimed that he would win the upcoming elections, but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not be member of the next assembly. He said the prime minister had been pursuing an agenda to weaken the Pakistan Army. He said if the chief executive of the state could appear before the Joint Investigation Team then there should be no harm in appearance of Qatari prince. He said that JIT members should not go to the prince. He strongly criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that so-called champions of democracy had become a major threat to democracy in future. He also pointed out international pressure on the most important case of the country.

Rasheed alleged that PML-N workers were equipped with batons to spoil the environment outside the Federal Judicial Academy on appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the JIT on July 5. He criticised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Railways Minister Saad Rafiq for using derogatory language in their recent speeches. He expressed dismay over stoppage of work on CPEC, saying that “there was a hope for CPEC”. He said, “Qurbani (sacrifice) is inevitable before Eidul Azha.” He presented a salute to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. During his speech, the lawyers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. However, the supporter lawyers chanted slogan for PM Nawaz Sharif. The clash between two groups of lawyers was about to occur when some senior lawyers intervened and stopped them from chanting slogans.

On Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira addressed the bar and said that it was very strange that two judges of the Supreme Court declared Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif dishonest but they were still asking about allegations against them.

He said the Muslim League never sacrificed in the country’s history and now its leaders were saying that revenge was being taken on them. “You should explain before the public that who is taking revenge from you,” said Kaira, adding that state is under serious threat,”.

Qamar Zaman Kaira was the second opposition leader after Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed who visited the bar on its invitation in backdrop of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association’s move against the PM.

Kaira asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to clearly tell the public that who was hatching conspiracies against him and his government rather than giving statement “the state is under threat.” He said the Supreme Court formed the Joint Investigation Team and handed it over the questionnaire to hold the inquiry.

“What do you mean by this that state is under threat?” he raised a question, adding, “Who is there except the judiciary, which is doing accountability; why don’t you say it openly.”

He said it was a matter of great concern that the chief executive of the State was giving such statements. Imran Khan was also facing cases and his matter was sent to the Election Commission, but he never said so, Kaira said. He said that Sharifs could not dare to pressurise the state institutions, fearing that they might now testify against them.

He said that businessmen should not be the rulers because they see verything through the lenses of ‘profit’.

“If there was our PM, he would have been sent home,” he said. Now the minister like Ishaq Dar failed to hide his inside worries and cried that their daughters were summoned for investigation, he said. He recalled his party’s struggle for the country, saying “it is only the PPP, which has rendered sacrifices for the rule of law and given Pakistan a system (constitution).” He said it were the PPP supporters who never hesitated from rendering any sacrifice for the party and its leaders. On the other hand, he said, the PML-N had no such example to quote.

“The prime minister was sent back twice from the airport, but nobody came out,” he said, adding, “During difficult times for the PML-N, Kalsoom Nawaz’s vehicle was lifted from The Mall, but nobody came out for their leader.”

“PML-N never sacrificed in country’s history,” Kaira said, adding, “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave his life for this country on July 5.”.

About PPP’s five-year rule in recent past, Kaira said his party assumed power when the country was facing a serious threat of terrorism and the whole world was going through a big financial crisis. “Mumbai was attacked by terrorists and the country was facing the threat of international isolation,” he said, adding that “Even the Muslim states, which are now being supported by the government, ignored Pakistan at that difficult time.”

“These Muslim states never stood by Pakistan. We are not bound to protect them, but their holy cities,” Kaira said.

Leaders of the People’s Lawyers’ Forum and Lahore High Court Bar Association also spoke on the occasion. During the ceremony, the PPP lawyers also chanted slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. They took out a rally at GPO Chowk to press for prime minister’s resignation.

This was the first time since April 20, the day when the SC announced verdict in the Panama leaks case and announced formation of a JIT, the lawyers took out a rally on The Mall and reiterated their demand for PM’s resignation.

In their rally from GPO to Punjab Assembly, the lawyers raised slogans against the PM and vowed to continue their struggle till his resignation. During their general house meeting, they resolved to strengthen the move against the prime minister and said that appearance of the PM as PM before the JIT had no value. “Grade-18 officials cannot hold Sharifs accountable. Effectiveness of JIT also comes under question in such a situation. They said they were determined to running a mass movement instead of a symbolic protest against the PM.

Besides this, Judicial Activism Panel Chairman Azhar Siddique has filed a contempt of court petition against PML-N ministers, including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and others for criticising JIT. He said it was contempt of court as the JIT was made by the SC and the matter was pending before the court. The ministers, he said, also criticised judges of the SC over their remarks and that was a clear contempt of court. In his petition, he prayed to the court to initiate contempt proceedings against them.