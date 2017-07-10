LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the journey from darkness to light is about to complete.

“The nation will always remember this grand achievement of PML-N and the historic role of Nawaz Sharif for transparent and speedy completion of power projects will be written in golden words in the history,” the CM said while talking to a delegation of PML (N) which called on him here, on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that energy projects are moving towards completion rapidly. He added the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has been completed in a 22-month record period; likewise Bhikki Gas Power Plant has also started generating electricity in a short span of time, while Gas Power Plant of Haveli Bahadar Shah has started production of 760 MW of electricity in the first phase.

The 400MW power projects have also been completed in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur which is certainly a global record of completion of power projects, the CM said.

“Corruption, poverty, unemployment and darkness are the gift of former corrupt rulers who rather than paying heed to overcome energy crises just filled their pockets and plundered national resources ruthlessly. Nandipur Power Plant was also victim of their greed.

“Had former rulers paid any attention to ending electricity crisis instead of looting resources, perhaps the country might not have been in darkness,” he stated.

On one side, he said, there are former rulers who have plundered resources while on the other hand, there are people indulging in negative politics and are increasing difficulties of common man. “The nation will never forgive those who pushed the country towards gloom and those who are hurdling the way of prosperity.”

He added, “Those who played brutal game with the fate of Pakistan can’t be the well-wisher of public rather they have proved themselves anti-public elements by increasing the problems of the people.”

Under the unprecedented investment of China, Shehbaz Sharif said power projects through coal, solar, hydel and other sources are being set up across the country and with their completion country is getting energy and with the end of energy crises, every town and village will be illuminated.

“Pakistan will become economically strong and will get its destination.

“By eliminating energy crisis, dreams of the people who are striking in darkness will be materialised and the closed doors of employment of jobs will also be opened.”

SHEHBAZ RECEIVES APPLAUD

Separately, CM Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting which was attended by Chief Technology Officer of General Electric Company Andrew John Lammas and members of his team.

They congratulated the CM and federal government on generation of power from Bhikki and Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas Power plants in a record period.

Andrew Jhon Lammas said the credit for moving forward Gas Power Projects with speed, quality and transparency goes to the present government and Punjab Chief Minister who provided incredible cooperation for completion of these power plants before stipulated period.

Addressing the meeting, CM Shehbaz said that present government has worked day and night for completion of energy projects which are proving helpful to curb loadshedding. He said that federal and Punjab government have worked as a team on these projects and after Bhikki, first unit of Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas Power Plant has now started generating760 MW power.

“These are the plans to eradicate the darkness and enlighten Pakistan as none of the project in the history of Pakistan has been completed in such a short period,” he shared.

Shehbaz Sharif also applauded General Electric and Chinese Companies authorities for their hard work.

Chairman Planning and Development, National Power Parks Management Company’s CEO, Energy secretary and Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Limited’s CEO were also present on the occasion.

SORROW OVER POTA’S DEATH

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist, director and dramatist, Asif Ali Pota.

In a condolence message, the CM expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the departed soul and the members of the bereaved family. He also paid tributes to the services of the deceased in the field of journalism.

WARM WELCOME TO SOCCER STARS

The chief minister has welcomed international football players in Lahore, the heart of Pakistan, saying “we highly regard our distinguished guests and whole heartedly welcome them on the historic land of love and traditions.”

He said that arrival of world renowned footballers, especially Ronaldinho from Brazil, is an honour for Pakistan and it has shown a positive image of the country to international community. “The visit of international footballers to Pakistan after successful holding of PSL final in Lahore augurs well,” he added.

Shehbaz further said that Pakistanis are peace loving and have deep interest in sports. He added terrorists as well as anti-state elements cannot mar our identity and traditions. “Pakistan being the land of peace and love has no place for terrorists and miscreants.”

The visit of international footballers in Pakistan reflects that sports activities are being restored in the country, he said, adding it is also an encouragement to attract young footballers of Pakistan.