The mindset behind terrorists was revealed by the one who tried to blow up the Masjidul Haram. It’s not so much the fact that it is the most sacred place in Islam, but that it is specifically a Haram, and had been one even before Islam. A Haram is a place where violence is forbidden. In all times. Pre-Islamic as well as Islamic, the worship there is free from fear of being attacked in a blood feud. So if you’ve killed somebody, or maybe run off with someone’s sister (and thus violated his honour), you can’t be done in. It was thus a big deal when the Holy Prophet (On Whom Be Peace) declared Madina a Haram. So trying to attack a Haram is a big no-no, especially for anyone claiming to struggle for Islam, like militants.

But are the militants any worse than the publishers of a textbook in India, which claims that mosques are a source of noise pollution? The free-speech defence will probably be trotted out, but it is suspiciously like the Hindu-extremist cacophony over the Fajr azan at the beginning of this BJP government’s term. I don’t know the problem. I don’t remember ever being awoken by any azan, let alone a Fajr one. Either I’m already awake, or I’m not. And that’s not in India, where I don’t remember hearing an azan.

It’s not just azans. The Indian occupation forces in Kashmir showed that they were blood brothers of the militants trying to blow up the Haram by shutting down the Valley in advance of the first anniversary of their killing freedom fighter Burhan Wani. Somewhat like the German police, which cracked down hard on protesters at the Hamburg G20 summit.

That Summit was enlivened by the North Korean missile test, which led to the danger of the USA being within range of a North Korean missile. Somehow, it seems not enough of a reason for the USA and North Korea to go to war just because North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un rivals US President Donald Trump in the awfulness of his coiffeur. The only advantage Kim has is that his hair colour is shared with other human beings. Trump, on the other hand, can claim with justice that his hair colour is unique on the planet.

Trump did not discuss Qatar during the Hamburg moot, though perhaps he should have. Just as Trump thinks the global warming idea is actually a Chinese conspiracy against the USA, he would probably think that the Saudi Arabia-Qatar crisis is actually a conspiracy against the JIT. Without that crisis, the members would have probably been in Qatar by now, besieging the Qatari prince who wrote the Supreme Court to say that he could explain where the PM got the money to buy flats in Mayfair. So the whole conflict is basically meant to diddle the JIT members not just out of a foreign jaunt, but the TA/DA they would have got.

The JIT got Maryam Nawaz Sharif to appear on one day, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to appear on another. So far, no photo of either has appeared. Indeed, as if to ram home the point, Hussain Nawaz appeared yet again, but no photo made it out. Why not? Because no one was caught picking his or her nose, or doing anything else equally embarrassing, on camera.

Speaking of Ishaq Dar, he didn’t just appear before the JIT. He was upset enough at the devaluation of the rupee to have a new State Bank Governor appointed. It should be a lesson to all those who become acting Governor, that you shouldn’t undertake a devaluation. The new Governor, who replaces Ashraf Wathra, who retired a month ago after a three-year tenure, is none other than Tariq Bajwa, who also retired as Finance Secretary, a month ago! What a coincidence! Not only the COAS is a Bajwa, but so is the State Bank Governor. Let’s see, what other offices are opening up? Caretaker PM? PCB Chairman? Maybe the new Governor has his eyes on the Presidency, and why not? The only ex-Governor to make President was Ghulam Ishaq Khan, remember.

Cricket team Captain would be best for a Bajwa, but unless Sarfraz Ahmed turns out to be one, the post has been already filled by a non-Bajwa. A fitting reward for winning the ICC Champions’ Trophy, by the way. Getting another job which leads to the Prime Ministership.

Did the fall of the rupee get reversed? Not quite. But the slide stopped. It seems forex traders were not very impressed by the new Governor, but impressed enough.