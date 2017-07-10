Today a couple living in Shad-Bagh area were tortured to death by two people over personal reasons.

Police said that the culprits forced their way into the residence situated in Shad-Bagh area of Lahore and assaulted the couple with batons. It is suspected that the criminals were in dispute with the couple over various issues.

The bodies were transferred to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. City police have registered a case against the suspects and are conducting raids in an attempt to catch the murderers.