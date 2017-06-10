LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government has saved Rs220 billion from the funds allocated for various development projects.

This is unprecedented in the 70-year history of the country, the chief minister told PML-N legislators on Friday.

“Former rulers plundered national resources mercilessly and got their loans worth billions of rupees waived. They are now teaching morality to others,” he said. According to a handout, Shehbaz said the PML-N “promoted the culture of transparency in spending on development projects worth billions of rupees”. “From now, just politics of public service will stay; days of blame-game are gone,” he said. He added: “2017 is the year of fulfilling the promises made with the people and the government will honour all its commitments. The PML-N politics means selfless public service and the purpose of my life is to serve people.”

He said the masses had “acknowledged PML-N’s honesty” and they would re-elect the party in 2018 general elections. He said the PML-N continued its journey of fair development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif though some politicians were staging sit-ins to halt the progress.

The chief minister also held meetings with lawmakers from different districts at his chamber after attending the budget session of the Punjab Assembly. He praised Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha for her “wonderful concluding speech” and left the Punjab Assembly before Friday prayers.

During his meeting with Multan parliamentarians, the chief minister pledged improvement in conditions in southern Punjab. He announced Safe City Project for Multan, Danish School for Lodhran and Speedo Bus for major southern districts of the province.