LAHORE - Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha claimed on Friday that total debt of Punjab by the end of the current fiscal year would be Rs568 billion, not Rs712 billion, as claimed by the opposition leader.

Winding up the discussion on the budget at the Punjab Assembly on Friday, she advised the opposition leader to correct his figures. The Treasury also presented Demands for Grants for Education for approval of the House. The Leader of the House took part in the proceedings for a brief period of eight minutes. He listened to the rest of the proceedings at his chamber. Ministers, parliamentary secretaries and treasury legislators in a big number took part in the proceedings during the brief stay of the chief minister and started leaving soon after the chief minister left for his chamber.

Opposition leader Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said the chief minister had visited the assembly for the second time this year and it would be better for him to attend the full session. PTI legislator Mian Aslam Iqbal said that chief minister’s “modelling is costing the public Rs100 million daily”.

The session started one hour and 47 minutes behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair. Pasha said the total debt would be mere 3.24 per cent of the GDP. She said the debt included foreign liabilities of Rs554 billion and internal liabilities of Rs14 billion. She said that 81 per cent of foreign loan was taken from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. She said that all internal loans were taken through the federal government. She said that most of the loans taken from foreign institutions were long-term and low interest rate loans. She said the government spent Rs36 billion on debt servicing during the outgoing year that was merely 2.5 per cent of annual income of the province. Out of Rs36 billion, Rs8.8 billion have been given as interest on borrowed money. She said that statistics were a proof of good economic management of the province. She said the government was following a comprehensive policy for development of agriculture sector. She said the province got a record wheat yield due to its growth strategy. She said that yield targets of other crops were also achieved. As such, she said, the allegations of not giving a policy to this important sector were totally baseless. She said the government had given Rs11 billion interest-free loans to small growers that helped free them from the clutches of middlemen. She said that more than 0.7 million farmers had benefitted from the crop insurance scheme.

Pasha said that even the World Bank had acknowledged and appreciated steps of the government for improvement of the education sector. She said the government had allocated Rs345 billion for education that was Rs33 billion more as compared to the outgoing fiscal year. She said that all available resources would be utilised to consolidate achievements in the education sector. Referring to the policy of outsourcing schools, she said the government handed over management of low performing institutions to well reputed welfare organisations. She said that allegations of giving property of these schools worth billions of rupees to private parties were baseless. She said that outsourcing of low performing schools had resulted in considerable increase in enrolment of students. She said the government was strengthening health institutions at primary and secondary levels.

Referring to steps for improving service delivery at tertiary care hospitals, she said that more than 2,000 beds would be added to teaching hospitals in big cities during the next fiscal year. She said that Rs16 billion had been allocated for free medicine. She said that Saaf Pani Project would prove a milestone in improving health and environment in the province. Criticising such a project, she said, was tantamount to opposing better education and health for the masses. She said that more funds had been allocated to improve the “thana culture”, prosecution and investigation. She said that funds would be utilised for police reforms, purchase of sophisticated weapons and training of personnel. She said the Safe City Project would be expanded to six big cities and it would help decrease the crime rate.

Later, the minister presented Demands for Grants for Education. Minister for Education Rana Mashhood opposed cut motions of opposition legislators.

Mian Aslam Iqbal was giving arguments in favour of cut motion when the Chair adjourned the session till 10am on Monday.