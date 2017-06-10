LAHORE - Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of Steering Committee of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute on Friday to review hepatitis control programme and global health strategy on viral hepatitis.

Kh Salman Rafiq stressed the need of independent structured program and legislative framework focusing on local and regional challenges and solutions. He stressed upon role clarification regarding responsibilities of PKLI and SH&ME Department to avoid duplication of efforts to public service.

Chairman PKLI Dr Saeed Akhter suggested taking benefits from experience of other nations like Egypt and Georgia, who have been successfully combating hepatitis. He said that PKLI was planning to operate laboratory section under structured code of network to cater the need of growing number of hepatitis patients in far flung areas.

The meeting urged stakeholders to work in synergy for early enactment of Punjab Hepatitis Prevention and Control Act. This will provide implementation of policy on all aspects such as hospital waste management, dialysis, auto destructive syringes, use of sterilized instruments and vaccination of exposed and vulnerable segments of the society.

Meanwhile, Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir chaired weekly progress review meeting of different projects . Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, project directors, program managers of vertical programs and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The meeting focussed on procurement of equipment, up-gradation of drug testing laboratories, utilization of budget, chickenpox situation and preparation for dengue control.

Kh Imran Nazir directed accelerating work on development schemes and optimum use of allocated funds.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tayyip Erdogan Trust called on Kh Imran Nazir and discussed matters of development and construction of tehsils level hospitals. The meeting reviewed the construction/development work of THQ Hospital Manawan and THQ Hospital Raiwind. The meeting decided to add more floors in THQ Hospital Raiwind for construction of operation theatres, cafeteria, laundry, store and mosque. The meeting also decided to add mosque in THQ Hospital Manawan.