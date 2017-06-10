LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Friday observed that the matter of out-of-turn promotions could be taken up on administrative grounds if the petitioner withdrew.

The Chief Justice observed that the past mistakes (if any) could be addressed by taking the matter up on the administrative side. The counsel of the petitioner, however, requested for some time to respond to the court’s option of dealing the matter on administrative side instead of judiciary.

Muhammad Akmal Khan, supervisory officer of urgent cell, had moved the petition against alleged out of turn appointment and promotions in the Lahore High Court. He said many of the officers, given leverage of Rule 26 of the LHC Establishment Rules, were enjoying lucrative posts, many other perks and privileges. The petitioner stated that it had been nine years that he was waiting for his promotions.

During the hearing, Advocate Javed Anwar Janjua, the counsel for the petitioner, asked the Chief Justice not to hear the matter as the petition had challenged the powers of the Chief Justice under Rule 26.

The Chief Justice, however, rejected the objection observing that the petition was not maintainable. He observed that the judgment of the Supreme Court relied upon by the petitioner was wrongly interpreted. The CJ dismissed as withdrawn the application moved by the petitioner seeking transfer of his case to Justice Anwarul Haq, who previously heard the case and also passed an order to the registrar of the court.

The counsel pointed out that the power under Rule 26 was witnessed in the past during the tenure of previous chief justices of the high court.

The CJ also observed that Rule 26 did not award discretionary powers to the Chief justice, however, such powers could not be exercised in violation of merit as the principle of transparency and fairness was fully applicable on discretionary powers. The CJ adjourned the hearing until June 23.