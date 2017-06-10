LAHORE - Former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikahr Muhammad Chaudhry said on Friday the workers of the PML-N might attack the Supreme Court’s building if the decision was announced against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members in Panama leaks case.

The former chief justice, who is also head of Justice and Democratic Party, said in a press release, that he also wrote a letter to the interior ministry and requested it to provide foolproof security to the Supreme Court judges and the Joint Investigation Team, probing the Panama leaks that exposed the ruling Sharifs’ assets abroad.

He mentioned the PML-N workers’ attack on the Supreme Court’s building in 1997 and raised the demand for security for the apex court judges and investigators under Article 9 of the Constitution.

He said added that he was closely observing the Panama leaks’ case as former judge of the SC. The former CJP said Nawaz Sharif is the PM and also the head of a political party, therefore, directly or indirectly, he might influence the proceedings of the JIT. It was matter of great concern that as the JIT members was near to any conclusion in their investigation, the supporters of the PML-N and party leaders started threatening the JIT members.