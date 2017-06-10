LAHORE - Two men were caught impersonating traffic officers and taking bribes from motorists in Lahore, police said on Friday.

Muhammad Azam and his accomplice Farasat were arrested in the Double-Sarkan area. Azam was wearing uniform, while his accomplice was in plainclothes.

They were handed over to Sherakot police for further interrogation.

According to police, traffic warden Asad was performing his duty in the Double Sarkan area when a truck driver told him the other night that another warden was taking bribe from motorists on Bund Road.

Cash was also recovered from the accused.

Police claimed the accused made money from motorists for 30 days.

A police officer said his team was investigating how and where the accused got the uniform from.