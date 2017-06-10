LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday arrested a man for allegedly being involved in misappropriation of Rs67 million funds allocated by Punjab Highway Department. Reportedly, the detainee, Muhammad Amjad, did the crime in connivance with Land Accusation Collector (LAC), a spokesman said. The Punjab Highway Department allocated the funds for compensation of the affectees of Pattoki Chuniya Kanganpur Road. LAC Girdawar Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Ali have been arrested earlier and are under judicial custody of NAB, whereas Amjad was presented before an accountability court to obtain his physical remand.