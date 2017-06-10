LAHORE - The Punjab government has banned the sale of flour in white bags in Ramazan to ensure its availability in the market.

Punjab Planning and Development Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran said that sale of unsubsidised flour in white bags had been banned on the directives of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Package at the Civil Secretariat, the minister said the decision to ban the sale of flour in white bags was taken to benefit the maximum number of people. Only subsidised flour in green bags will be sold in Ramazan bazaars and open market from June 11, he added.

