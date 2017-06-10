LAHORE - Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed stab suspect’s petition challenging an administrative order of the chief justice about daily hearing of the case.

Shah Hussain, a law student, had allegedly stabbed his class-fellow Khadija Siddiqui 23 times on Davis Road near Shimla Hill almost a year ago. He is the son of a noted lawyer and is currently on bail.

Through his counsel, the accused submitted that it was an ordinary case and there was no need to conduct the trial on a daily basis.

Justice Naqvi observed that daily proceedings would not deprive the accused of his legal rights. the high court judge observed that such a trial was also in the favour of the accused because it would help him prove his innocence within days.

The chief justice had ordered Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Awan to conduct the trial on a daily basis and conclude it within 30 days.

The chief justice had also directed the director general of the district judiciary to keep the Lahore High Court updated through weekly reports.

Civil Lines Police had registered a case against Shah Hussain on the charge of attempted murder. The accused, son of Tanvir Hashmi Advocate, is currently on post-arrest bail.

Reply sought on petition Seeking women lawyers’ recruitment as prosecutors

The Lahore High Court Friday issued notice to Prosecution department and S&GAD on a petition seeking recruitment of women lawyers as prosecutors under 15 per cent quota as earlier promised by the government.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition filed by a lady lawyer. The petitioner said that earlier the government said that female lawyers would be recruited with prosecution department under 15 per cent quota but later did not full its commitment.

The petitioner added the government had challenged the said quota before the Supreme Court. The lawyer said that the government’s decision was based on mala fide intention and was amount to deprive the ladies of their rights. The counsel made a request to the court for ordering the government to recruit the lady prosecutor as per the quota.

It was also that this government decision was based on mala fide intention and should be declared illegal by the court.

The court notice seeking recruitment of lady lawyers as prosecutors under 15 per cent quota as earlier promised by the government.