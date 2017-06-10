LAHORE - A pilot project has been launched in the city to audit women’s safety in public transport vehicles, assess their perception of safety and increase their participation in decision making.

Chairing a meeting on the project, Women Development Department Secretary Bushra Aman said, “Aspiring to make the city safe for everyone, a focused initiative is being undertaken to assess safety of public places for women.” She said that women’s safety audit tool was being introduced in Pakistan for the first time. She said the safety audit would supplement government’s priorities about women’s empowerment in Punjab. She said that safety concerns with regard to public transport in Lahore were being addressed and harassment of women in waiting areas and metro bus stations was being curbed. Significant inputs leading to policy and implementation changes in urban planning have been foreseen after conclusion of the audit jointly undertaken by the Women Development Department and UNWOMEN, she said.

Bushra said that as a part of the “safe cities” project, the UN entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UNWOMEN), in collaboration with the Punjab Women Development Department and Aurat Foundation, would pilot a women safety audit in Lahore city with the support of the Australian government. She said that this initiative would be carried out together with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women.

Mumtaz Mughal, resident director of Aurat Foundation, said the Women Safety Audit in public transport was a unique initiative. She said that this pilot research project would identify problems faced by women commuters on public transport vehicles.

Besides determining on-ground safety issues faced by women commuters through interviews, focused group discussions and safety walks, the safety audit bill provides statics on types and level of threats faced by women.

It identifies barriers to effective response by transport services to harassment and puts forward actionable recommendations to end violence against women commuters. The safety audit will be conducted at select bus stops operated by the Lahore Transport Company and Metro Bus System. –Handout

Jamshed Kazi, country representative of the UN Women Pakistan, said that gender equality, women’s empowerment and prevention of violence against women at private and public places were preconditions for sustainable urban development. He said that UNWOMEN had recognised that violence against women and girls affects women, their families, communities and cities.

Fauzia Viqar, chairperson of the PCSW, laid stress on the efforts to ensure safe mobility for women at public spaces.

Salman Saufi, SRU director general and Akbar Nasir Khan, chief operating officer of PSCA, also spoke on the occasion.