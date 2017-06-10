LAHORE - Workers staged a demonstration at Lakshami Chowk Friday to connection with World Day against Child Labour and raised the demand for stepped up efforts to ensure child rights.

Carrying banners and placards, the demonstrators demanded the government abolish child labour and providing them with free and qualitative education.

According to a press release, veteran union leader Khurshid Ahmed, led the demo while President Rubina Jamil, Additional General Secretary Akbar Ali Khan and other leaders Niaz Khan, Osama Tariq, Mrs. Yaseen, Ch Muhammad Anwar and Haji Muhammad Younas backed him.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid raised the demand for free child education under the Article 25A of the constitution and UN Convention of the Rights of Child and ILO Convention No. 138 and 182.

He pointed out almost 22 million children of Pakistan were deprived of education because of poverty.

He stressed the need for abolishing child labour in restaurants and workshops. Robina Jamil also addressed the rally.

A special conference was also held, highlighting the importance of child rights. A resolution in support of the due demands was also adopted.

Media urged to highlight child rights issues

The Punjab chapter of the Child Rights Movement has urged the media to help create a child-friendly legislative environment and protect children’s rights. This was demanded during an orientation meeting for the media on the state of children’s rights in Punjab on Friday.

Political analyst Salman Abid moderated the session. He said the mainstream media should make the issues of marginalised segments of the society part of their agenda and this would be the real service to the masses.

He said that today’s media had been overly politicised. As a result, he said, media organisations had no time to highlight social issues like child abuse, child labour, child marriages and corporal punishment.

Child Rights Movement provincial coordinator Rashida Qureshi said the media should promote government’s accountability for not prioritising children’s issues. She said the media should be aware of Pakistan’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC), Sustainable Development Goals and recommendations accepted by the Government of Pakistan under the Universal Periodic Review 2012.

Child rights activist Iftikhar Mubarik said the issue of child rights in Punjab required attention of the chief executive of the province.

He said that issues of development and adoption had yet to be addressed and a mechanism to deal with child protection issues in a holistic way had yet to be developed. He laid stress on the importance of social media in highlighting children’s issues.

Journalists from various newspapers and news channels laid stress on launch of capacity-building programmes for the media on child rights. They said that journalists could contribute effectively to protection of children’s rights. They suggested that civil society should document cases to support evidence-based reporting and point out gaps in legislation and policy.

It was suggested by journalists that mass communication departments of various universities should engage students on social issues so that they could get pre-service training on social issues.