LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday remarked that action against the manufacturers and sellers of adulterated milk should not be restricted to Punjab only but it should be expanded to the whole country to ensure safe milk to every child.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter at SC Lahore registry on petition moved by Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

During the proceedings, Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Ameen Mengal said that the authority was taking effective steps to ensure provision of quality milk and food to the public.

The DG said that the authority was also taking actions against venders of unhygienic food and milk. He also said they had sent milk samples of 21 companies to PCSIR.

He also submitted a report about some milk manufacturers. In his report, he said that milk of Doce Pasteurized Milk had been found safe for human consumption but symptoms of E-Coli were found in it which may cause severe food poisoning.

However, he stated that samples of Sharif Dairy, Fauji Foods, Gourmet, Engro Foods, and Prema were found fit for human consumption.

The DG said they had drafted Punjab Food Standards and Quality Regulations, 2017 to line up with existing rules of international standardsa. Under the new rules, the import of raw material would be impossible without pre-registration with the authority which would be helpful in curbing the usage of substandard imported products.

However, Barrister Zafarullah Khan opposed the report of PFA DG saying that he was not satisfied because the report was prepared during the winter season in which quality of milk remains safe little long as compared to summer season.

On it, the bench observed that it would ensure the examination of milk samples in summer season. The bench also directed the authority to take action against those manufacturing and selling substandard milk in the province and come up with the reports of remaining companies on the next hearing.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan had challenged the sale and manufacturing of substandard milk and stated that the public at large had been suffering due to poor milk products for last many years. He said the authorities instead of taking any action against the substandard milk were playing their role as silent spectators.

He prayed that the companies involved in manufacturing substandard milk and milk products be punished under the law and the state authorities be ordered to ensure quality of milk products for the larger public interest.

LAST CHANCE FOR LAWYERS

The Lahore High Court gave last chance to three lawyers to submit their replies on a complaint against them for allegedly manhandling with an additional district and sessions judge.

A full bench headed by Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi passed the order and adjourned further hearing for one week.

Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam are facing the charges of damaging the decorum of a court, getting infuriated with a judge, chasing him to his retiring room and manhandling with him during hearing of a matter at the sessions court.

Islamapura police, on the complaint of additional district and sessions judge Irfan Anjum, had booked the lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges.