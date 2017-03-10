LAHORE - Dolphins police squads Thursday arrested five men and seized 240-kg dead chicken meat from their possession, police sources said.

A Dolphins police unit (No 109) was on patrol in Johar Town when they noticed some men were supplying dead chickens to the shopkeepers. They raided the shops and arrested five men red-handed. The arrested men were identified by police as Adeel, Amir, Kashif, Sabir, and Imran. The police also seized 240-kg dead chickens

The arrested suspects were handed over to the area police. According to police investigators, the accused men were supplying dead chickens at the sale points in different parts of the city.

SP (Mobiles and Dolphins Force) Faisal Shahzad has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team, a police spokesman said.