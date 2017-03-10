LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University’s Floral Art and Horticulture Society held fifth annual floral art competition on Thursday.

Fifty students from different departments displayed their artistic work in the competition which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar. Dean of natural sciences Prof Dr Bushra Khan, Chairperson Botany Department, Prof Dr Farah Khan, senior members of faculty and students were present in inaugural session.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said terrorism is the biggest threat to Pakistan as economic prosperity could thrive only in the conditions of peace. She appreciated the flower decoration by students, saying that flowers were symbol of peace and they cast positive impact on thinking of a person.

She lauded efforts of LCWU’s Floral Art Society and Botany Department for organizing healthy competitions among the youth, adding that the event had encouraged the young generation of the varsity to exhibit their talent.

VC announced to allocate more land for University’s Floral Art and Horticulture Society in the campus for research purposes.