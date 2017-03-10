LAHORE - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested a number of officers of Irrigation Department on the charges of corruption worth million of rupees, spokesman for ACE said on Thursday.

Superintending Engineer Latafat Qaseen and SDO Abdul Razzaq were arrested from Lahore while XEN Hakim Ali and Sub Engineer Suhail Anwar from Sheikhupura. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of SDO Riaz Shah and Baildar Gulzar and Rafiq and other beneficiaries, he maintained.

Circle Officer Syed Zubair Akhlaq arrested Latafat Qaseen and Abdul Razzaq found guilty of bogus payment worth Rs 180 million in Mechanical Workshop Mughalpura Lahore. XEN Irrigation Abid Hussain Zaidi has already been arrested in the said case. Assistant Director Anti Corruption Sheikhupura Ch Maqbool Ahmed arrested XEN Irrigation Hakim Ali and Sub-Engineer Sohail Anwer who found guilty for selling mud to contractors from Qadir Abad, Balloki link canal illegally.

A local resident of Khokhar Town Sheikhupura Nasir Mehmood lodged a complaint in this regard and inquiry was conducted by ACE Sheikhupura. Technical Wing of Regional Directorate of Anti Corruption also conducted inquiry and Assistant Director Technical Hamid Sattar in established a loss of Rs 1.6 million to government exchequer.

The ACE is conducting raids to arrest SDO Riaz Shah, Baildar Rafiq and Gulzar and other beneficiaries involved in the case.