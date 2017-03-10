LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rain of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing massive traffic jams and frequent power shutdowns.

Overcast conditions, rains and continuously blowing winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather pleasant during the day and at night.

In Lahore, scattered drizzle throughout the day made roads slippery that added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on important city roads including The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Canal Bank Road, Wahdat Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Aiwan-e-Tajarat Road, Hameed Nizami Road throughout the day. Like the last day, situation was worse on roads on the route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city.

The rains, overcast conditions and winds caused decrease in temperature, making weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 18 degree Celsius and 10C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 80 per cent. People come out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant weather. Like the last day, major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children. Huge rush was witnessed at Jilani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the city.

According to experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

The local meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions), while at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions) and upper Fata. A few hailstorms may occur in upper Punjab, Hazara division and Kashmir during this period. Cold/ gusty winds are likely to blow in Sindh and Balochistan.

Gujranwala received 41mm rain, Rawalakot 19mm, Lahore 18mm, Garhi Dupatta 17mm, Abbotabad 16mm, Pattan and Sargodha 15mm each, Sialkot 14mm, Balakot 13mm, Bhakkar 12mm, Murree, Chakwal, Kasur, Lower Dir, Muzaffarabad and Kotli 11mm each, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad and Mianwali 10mm each, Islamabad, Joharabad and Mangla 08mm each, Jhelum, Kohat and Dir 06mm each, Cherat 04mm, DI Khan, Saidu Sharif, Okara, Tobe Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin 03mm each, Jhang, Rawalpindi, Gilgit and Parachinar 02mm each, Kalam and Bunji 01mm each.