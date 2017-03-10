LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court Thursday awarded collective 24 years imprisonment to a man for killing his wife in Baghbanpura area of the provincial capital.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on the convict. The court awarded the sentence under different sections of laws while the convict was present there when the court announced its verdict.

Muhammad Dilshad threw acid on his wife who was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries in 2016. Syed Anees, deputy prosecutor general, appeared before the court on behalf of the state and said that the man killed his wife brutally. He pleaded the judge to award him maximum punishment.

PLEAS AGAINST SARTAJ, TARIQ

The LHC asked the registrar office to consolidate all petitions challenging appointment of Sartaj Aziz as Advisor on foreign affairs.

The appointment of Tariq Fatmi as special assistant to PM was also challenged. The LHC CJ directed the registrar office to consolidate all petition against Sartaj Aziz. The LHC would take up all these petitions on March 16.