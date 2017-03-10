LAHORE - A young man was killed and three others wounded critically when a man opened fire on his in-laws over some domestic dispute in Lahore’s Youhanabad Christian neighbourhood.

Police said that the attacker fled instantly. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy while the injured were shifted to a hospital with multiple bullet wounds.

The deceased was identified by police as Haroon.

Police investigators said that Zeeshan reached his in-laws’ house located in Nishtar Colony police precincts yesterday and then opened straight fire on them after an argument over some domestic issue. As a result, Haroon died on the spot while Saghir, Khurram, and Samina were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police filed a criminal case under murder and attempted murder sections against the gunman on the complaint of a relative of the deceased.

The police were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.