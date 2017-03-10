LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz has claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government has set new records of public service.

He expressed these views while talking to lawmakers from different districts Thursday.

Shehbaz said the PML-N government has set new trends of completing projects in recorded period with high standard and transparency and has set country on the way of prosperity by adopting the principles of hard work, integrity and determination.

Endeavors to overcome energy crises under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are yielding fruitful results and Pakistan continues to work quickly on energy projects under CPEC, he added.

Shehbaz said that 1320MW coal power plant at Sahiwal will be completed before stipulated time and it will start producing electricity by June.

A total of Rs112 billion has been saved from gas power projects initiated at different areas of Punjab and these projects of 3600MW are expected to be completed by this year, he shared.

The CM said that completion of energy projects will add up thousands of megawatts electricity in national grid.

Lawmakers Malik Sultan Mehmood, Begum Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra called on the chief minister.

Separately, Chief Minister Shehbaz chaired a meeting to review the steps to develop industrial sector and how to expedite their implementation.

The meeting decided to frame Punjab’s Industrial Policy. The chief minister said that new opportunities would be created by the industrial promotion which very vital reinforce economy.

Directing the department concerned for immediately starting work on industrial policy, Shehbaz Sharif said input from all stakeholders should be received in this regard.

Ministers Sheikh Alauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Adviser Dr Ijaz Nabi, and senior officials attended the meeting.

CM honours team for

holding peaceful PSL final

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif arranged an event to honour his squad for holding Pakistan Super League final match in Lahore successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said that successful holding match in Lahore is the victory of Pakistan.

“Despite threats, the unanimous decision was taken for holding the final match with the consultation of concerned departments and Almighty Allah blessed us with success,” he said.

He went on to say: “The administrative officers have set a new example of hard work in collaboration with civil and military law enforcement agencies and all concerned departments and institutions performed their duties with best harmony.”

“Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Lahore Corps Commander, ministers, chief secretary, inspector general police, civil and military intelligence agencies, Lahore police and other departments have written a new history of determination.”

The CM thanked all for making excellent arrangements for the final and providing best facilities to cricket-lovers.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Sheharyar Khan said that CM Shehbaz conducted successful final by taking a very courageous decision.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said the work carried out by Shehbaz will be remembered forever. He said that Shehbaz has won the hearts of the nation by taking an unprecedented decision in an extraordinary situation.