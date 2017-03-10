TODAY

“BUTTERFLY STORYTIME” AT ITU

Sharing some stories and reviving the art of storytelling, Lincoln Corner Lahore, a project of Information Technology University ( ITU), Lahore is holding its first Storytelling session, for children aged 5-10, as part of its Conversation Club series. The event titled, “Butterfly Storytime” is being held on March 10, 2017, Friday from 3: 30 pm to 5 pm at Lincoln Center, ITU, Arfa Software Technology Park.

Exhibition

An exhibition titled ‘Impression of a dolls village in Punjab’ opens today at 10 am at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

Solo Exhibition by Hussain Chandio

Hamail Art Galleries is set to showcase yet another solo exhibition by Hussain Chandio titled 'Pastoral Paradise'. Event will start from 7th March 2017 at 2 pm and will continue till 11nth March 2017 at Hamail Art Galleries, 67 C-1, Off MM Alam Road, Gulberg III

TOMORROW

Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan from March 11, 2017 to March 12, 2017 at Akhamra, The Mall.



IN COMING DAYS

35th THAAP Talk

35th THAAP talk by Prof. Rati Cooper and Prof. Perin Boga Prof. Rati Cooper and Prof. Perin Boga have kindly agreed to have an interactive talk On Saturday 11 March, 2017 at 6 pm at 43-G, Gulberg 3.