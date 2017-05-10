LAHORE - Chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed Tuesday distributed cheques of financial aid among several traffic wardens who are suffering from different diseases.

A police spokesman said the traffic wardens were given financial aid from the welfare fund of the police department. According to officials, traffic warden Ashfaq Hussain and Ahsan Kamal were given Rs 150,000 each.

Similarly, traffic wardens Javed Iqbal was given Rs 50,000 and senior traffic warden Aman Ullah was given Rs 25,000.

The CTO also handed cheques of Rs 25,000 to junior clerk Sohail Zulfikar and Rs 10,000 to Faryad Hussain.

On this occasion, the CTO said that the welfare of the traffic officers would be given priority since they perform their duties amid scorching heat and severe weather.