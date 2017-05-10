LAHORE - Family members of a man, who had gone missing four months ago, staged a protest on Tuesday at the Lahore High Court, appealing the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the incident and his immediate release.

Shehroz Khan, a resident of Sundar, was picked up four months ago. The family ran from pillar to post for his recovery but still is unaware of his whereabouts.

Father of the missing man, Professor Umar Hayat, his mother Anar Bibi, wife Saima Jahan and daughter Rameen Shehroz staged a demonstration at the high court. Prof Hayat said that some people using government vehicles came to pick his son. The CCTV footage showing his arrest was available but forensic test was being conducted, he added. He told the media that the FIR of his son’s abduction was registered with Sundar police station but still no action was taken for his recovery.

The mother, wife and daughter of the victim appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of Shehroz’s missing and cried for justice.

Asma Jahangir, rights activist, said that missing of citizen was shocking. “The state institutions should work under the law,” she urged.

Plea against journalist

disposed of

The Lahore High Court Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking contempt proceedings against a journalist Ansar Abbasi over charges of scandalising judiciary by publishing news about links between underworld don Nannu Goraya and a high court’s judge.

During the hearing, a law officer submitted a report before the court saying that media reports about the confessional statement of the gangster proved to be correct. He stated since the gangster had been killed in an encounter, his statement stood final and could not be challenged.

The law officer also stated that no contempt of court had been found in the media reports published on the matter.

Earlier, Advocate Mazhar Ali Ghallu and Barrister Zafarullah Khan moved the petitions pleading that the journalist published fake news about confessional statement of Nannu wherein he disclosed his relations with now retired justice Muhammad Bilal Khan.

They said that former regional police officer of Gujranwala Zulfiqar Cheema had forced the alleged gangster for confessional statement before killing him in a fake encounter. The news published scandalized the judiciary, they said. They prayed the court to proceed against the journalist and the police officer.

After hearing both sides, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the petition.

DISMISSED

The LHC turned petition of a private tour operator seeking quota for Haj operation after a law officer said that the new scheme had completely been enforced due to which the petition had become infractuous. Malik Zahoor, a tour operator, had filed the petition stating that 60 per cent quota was given to government tour operators and 40 per cent quota to private tour operators but alleged that private tour operators were ignored.

He prayed the court to order the government for allocation quota to private tour operators.