LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday allowed the appeals of 556 successful candidates in Dolphin Force with directions to the Punjab government to appoint them in two phases. A division bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the order. The bench also directed the government to accommodate personnel of Police Response Unit (PRU) in third phase. The candidates through their appeals had told the court that the government was inducting Police response Unit and ignoring them despite that they had passed the exam.

They said they had priority for appointment with the force. They prayed the court to order the government to appoint them for being successful candidates.