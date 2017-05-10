LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency has added two new sections against the accused in the illegal kidney transplants case, in order to consolidate the charges and cover up feeble prosecution.

The Prosecution department had found the case against the kidney sellers not sufficiently strong to take them to task under the law. Earlier FIA investigators were dealing the case under HOTA Act. But now the agency has inserted sections 334 and 336 of the PPC in the case to charge the accused with extraction of organs of the body and theft of the body organs.

New sections hold the accused on conviction to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Last month, the FIA took six suspects into custody from a house in EME society, Thokar Niaz Baig over the charges of transplanting kidneys to foreigners. They included two doctors, two paramedics and two recipients of the illegal kidneys.

A rikshaw driver was also among the victims whose kidney was taken for transplant.

After investigation, a nurse was arrested from Raiwind area on Monday who confessed that she took eight to nine people to the main accused, Dr Fawad Mumtaz, for illegal kidney transplant.

She said that she managed first ever illegal kidney operation at Sharif Medical City.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended for another four-day physical remand of four suspects. The FIA officials produced Dr Fawad Mumtaz, Dr Altamash Kharal, Umar Draz and Muhammad Shahzad before the magistrate and pleaded that they needed further custody of the suspects for completion of investigation.

The magistrate allowed their request and extended for another four-day physical remand of the suspects.

On Tuesday, FIA arrested eighth accused, Abdul Majeed, of Sialkot, allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplant.

According to an aegncy spokesman, the accused is an agent of international heinous racket and had been frequently visiting UAE, Oman and Jordan to bring foreigners for illegal kidney transplantation.

Four months back, a UAE national Muhammad bin Rashid was brought by him and got transplanted through the arrested doctors. However, the foreigner died during the surgery.

Earlier FIA was of the view that donors and recipients would not be treated as accused but now the agency has changed its decision. Four persons out of whom two were recipients and two donors were under treatment in Mayo hospital.

To a question that if FIA would take action against Sharif Medical City and would seal it like other an FIA officer said that an institution cannot be punished on the wrong doing of any individual doctor.

In the meanwhile, Young Doctors Association (YDA) members on Tuesday staged a demonstration when the doctors were produced in court. They claimed that their fellow doctors were being tortured and their medical certificates were not being produced in court.