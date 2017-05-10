LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday acquitted a man from the charges of setting his wife ablaze on some domestic issue and set aside his conviction by the trail court after the prosecution could not establish the case.

A division bench headed by Justice Saadaqat Ali Khan passed the order after hearing both sides.

Sakhwat Ali, a resident of Khanawali of Pasrur, was in jail after an anti-terrorism court awarded him death sentence for killing his wife Najma by setting her on fire over a petty issue in 2014.

In his appeal, the appellant said that the incident mentioned in the FIR was incorrect and there was no eye-witness and solid evidence against him. But even then, he said, he was convicted in the case.

A prosecutor told bench that the anti-terrorism court sentenced him to death over solid evidence for killing his wife. After hearing both sides, the bench allowed the appeal.