LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday acquitted a man from the charges of setting his wife ablaze on some domestic issue and set aside his conviction by the trail court after the prosecution could not establish the case.
A division bench headed by Justice Saadaqat Ali Khan passed the order after hearing both sides.
Sakhwat Ali, a resident of Khanawali of Pasrur, was in jail after an anti-terrorism court awarded him death sentence for killing his wife Najma by setting her on fire over a petty issue in 2014.
In his appeal, the appellant said that the incident mentioned in the FIR was incorrect and there was no eye-witness and solid evidence against him. But even then, he said, he was convicted in the case.
A prosecutor told bench that the anti-terrorism court sentenced him to death over solid evidence for killing his wife. After hearing both sides, the bench allowed the appeal.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 10-May-2017 here.