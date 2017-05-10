LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has announced beauty parlors in the province will be registered and workers will be imparted training to check spread of blood borne diseases like Hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of women festival 2017 “Health & Beauty” organised by cosmetics manufacturers and Professional Wing of PML-N at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said that infected instruments/needles used for piercing of nose and ears was a big source of spreading such diseases.

MNA Shaista Parvaiz Malik, PML-N Professional Wing president Saadia Taimoor, women associated with beauty parlors, personalities from showbiz and artists were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Director Dr Zahida Sarwar and officers of Health Department also attended the function, where cosmetics companies had set up different stalls.

Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme also arranged a camp for hepatitis screening and vaccination.

Kh Imran Nazir informed that more than 4,000 persons would be screened and vaccinated at the camp. He said that women attached with beauty parlors were like industrial workers supporting families and contributing in the economy.

He vowed that the government would fully support beauty parlors and fashion industry and provide guidance for prevention of diseases.

“This profession will be regularised and developed as an industry,” he added.

Presently, approximately 25 million people are affected by hepatitis B and C which is really alarming.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Saadia Taimoor also addressed the participants.