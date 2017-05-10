LAHORE - The MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan (MITEFP) has launched its Startup School, a training programme to equip startups with resources and tools to better complement their entrepreneurial efforts.

The programme was kicked-off Tuesday with the orientation session of the aspiring entrepreneurs. The Startup School will span over a period of six weeks encapsulating six modules to be covered in twelve classes, with trainers coming from diverse backgrounds from all over Pakistan.

MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) through MIT Technology Review. The aspiring entrepreneurs will be trained in areas like marketing, ideation, funding, pitching, and consumer behavior. “Ever since MITEFP announced the Startup School program, the response has been overwhelming. Out of a whopping 200 applicants, 35 were shortlisted and invited to today’s orientation,” Director MITEFP Hafsa Shorish told The Nation.

The orientation was given by a series of activities led by Director MITEFP Hafsa Shorish, along with Program Manager at MITEFP Areej Mehdi who briefed the aspirants on the scheme of the Startup School program.

“The Startup School can prove to be the tipping point of our efforts to unleash the entrepreneurial potential of those who did not have strong support system before,” she said.

Chairman of PITB, MITEFP and Vice Chancellor of ITU Dr Umar Saif said: “This program will prove substantially beneficial for potential startups and the entrepreneurial ecosystem through the sharing of technical expertise and resources.”